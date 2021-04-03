Cabinet shows no-trust in PM Kashmir policy: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said that federal cabinet’s rejection of a summary, signed by the prime minister, allowing import of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India, is a no confidence in the Kashmir policy of Imran Khan.

“Despite India’s annexation of the occupied Kashmir by amending its constitution, continuation of curfew for over 606 days, cultural genocide, changing of demography and violation of human rights in the held Valley, the government wants to normalise relations with the government of ‘Hitler’ Modi,” he said in a statement on Friday. He said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision without taking input from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interior, amounts to a betrayal of the Kashmir cause. He said it was orchestrated that a formal letter on March 23, 2021, should trigger a chain reaction for normalising relations with India while Kashmir continues to burn. “This act of the federal government is strongly condemned,” he added.