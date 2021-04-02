Eight more fall victim to corona in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Eight more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 635 in the district and 198 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 1,266 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private hospitals during the same period.

He said so far 10,156 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached upto 2,428.

At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 45, including 13 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ hospital and 1,322 patients are quarantined at their homes.

Anti-polio teams asked to ensure kids’ vaccination: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Thursday asked anti-polio monitoring teams to visit door to door to ensure children were administered anti-polio drops.

Presiding over a meeting on the last day of anti-polio campaign, the DC asked the Assistant Commissioners concerned to accelerate anti-polio drive.

He urged the health department officials to work honestly and show no negligence in vaccinating the kids.

‘42 More shopping malls, 16 restaurants sealed’: DC Muhammad Ali Thursday said 42 more shopping malls, 16 restaurants and one marriage hall were sealed due to violations of coronavirus SOPs. Talking to reporters, the DC said 565 shopping malls, 188 restaurants, 56 private schools and 37 marriage halls were sealed during the last 17 days. The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners that implementation on corona SOPs should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Registration of 325 NGOs, societies cancelled: The Registrar of Joint Stock Companies Thursday canceled the registration of 325 registered NGOs and societies of the district.According to Shahbaz Khan, District Officer Industries and Registrar Joint Stock Companies, the registration of the bodies had been canceled under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 for non-submission of list of office staff, annual returns and other details. He said earlier notices were also issued to thee NGOs and societies.