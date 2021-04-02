NFL activates ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’: An E-Commerce Platform with Home Delivery Solution for Consumers

Karachi: National Foods Limited (NFL) is a company driven by the Founders’ Philosophy of giving back to Pakistan, the management’s vision is derived on the same perspective which is translated across all stakeholders. NFL has achieved market leadership in the food sector by remaining connected to the changing needs of the consumers with the changing dynamics of the environment. They bridge these gaps by bringing customer centric innovative solutions and creating partnerships to bring food safety to the consumers through their flagship brands.

In line with the same vision, the company has launched a new route to market by activating MadeEasy.com.pk as an E-Commerce platform to serve consumers better and providing them the convenience of buying National Foods products with a click of a button while offering quick and hassle-free delivery. ***