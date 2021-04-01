PFUJ submits charter of demands to govt

ISLAMABAD: PFUJ submitted 19-point charter of demands to federal government and urged to take urgent measures for revival of media industry and ensure freedom of press.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist has submitted its 19-point charter of demands to the federal government ahead of its already announced long march this month from Quetta to Islamabad.

The charter of demands urged the federal and provincial governments to take urgent and solid measures for the revival of media industry and for safeguarding the rights of working journalists and media workers, who are faced with retrenchments, layoffs, financial hardships and threats to life and property, besides victim of unchecked pandemic of coronavirus as they are frontline workers.

The charter of demands said freedom of press, speech in the country has been compromised due to authoritarian tactics, arm twisting and use of draconian laws to suppress media and voices in the country.