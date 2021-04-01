Govt asked to build bridge to link Malakand with Hazara

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has demanded the government to construct a concrete bridge at the River Indus in Judbah area of Torghar district to link Hazara division with Malakand division.

“The suspension bridge, built at the Indus river in 2011, is in a highly dilapidated condition and if the government constructs a concrete bridge at this place, the people of Malakand division could also travel through Hazara Expressway,” Engineer Tahir Khan, the PML-N leader, told reporters in Judbah on Wednesday.

Hussain, who is the nephew of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam, visited the suspension bridge which links Hazara with Malakand from Kabulgram area of Shangla and announced that his uncle Amir Muqam would repair it at his own expense. He said that people of Malakand division were still using the suspension bridge to cross over to Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, and then travel to various parts of the country via Hazara Expressway and Karakoram