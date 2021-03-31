Electricity workers will get disparity reduction allowance

LAHORE: Hundred and fifty thousand electricity employees would be granted 25% of their basic monthly salary as disparity reduction allowance wef March 1, 2021 as promised by the Ministry of Energy, Government of Pakistan earlier in a meeting on February 17, 2021.

The management of distribution companies had been advised to fill vacant posts of electricity staff at the earliest in order to eliminate shortage of staff on account of ban imposed upon recruitment for the last five years. Every effort would be made to ensure security to the electricity field staff against lawless elements during the performance of their duties of prevention of electricity theft and recovery of electricity revenue.

These decisions were taken by Federal Minister of Energy Omar Ayub in the presence of Ali Raza Bhutta, federal energy secretary, with the union in a meeting held with the representatives of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union led by Khurshid Ahmed along with Javed Baloch, Imran Khan and others. Earlier, the delegation of the union apprised the federal minister of urgent need to prevent accidents of the electricity line staff by hiring electricity staff on the vacant posts.