Aftab Sherpao inquires after Maulana Fazlur Rahman

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rahman to inquire after him.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, Aftab Sherpao prayed for the early recovery of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI). The two leaders also discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and underscored the need to mobilize the PDM rank and file to exert pressure on the government. They said that the people were fed up with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and wanted to send it packing as soon as possible.