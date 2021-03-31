Hazara University launches campus television

MANSEHRA: The Hazara University has launched its campus television after the vice-chancellor formally inaugurated it here on Tuesday.

“The campus television is a big milestone in a series of such projects launched by the Hazara University to produce brilliant journalists for the media industry,” Dr Jamil Ahmad, the vice-chancellor of Hazara University told the inaugural ceremony held at the Department of Communication and Media Studies.

Prominent journalists, heads of the various departments, faculty members and students attended the event. Dr Jamil said that the graduates of the Communication and Media Studies Department of Hazara University would play a vital role in highlighting the core issues faced by the county. “Nobody can rule out the importance of the media in this contemporary era,” he added.