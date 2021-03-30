The combo shows federal ministers whose portfolios are likely to be changed while some new faces may be inducted into the cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has completed consultations for changes in the federal cabinet. According to sources, changes in the Information, Power, Aviation, Economic Affairs and Kashmir Committee have been mulled over. Some new faces would be inducted, removing some incumbents.

According to the sources, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar would be removed from his present position while ministries of Petroleum and Aviation would be given to Shibli Faraz. It was discussed that Fawad Chaudhry would be brought back to the Information Ministry; however, he also wants to retain his charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Farrukh Habib is likely to be made minister of state while Kashmir Committee might be given again to Syed Fakhar Imam, taking it back from Shehryar Afridi. According to sources, it was decided that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting could be split into two, giving Information to a state minister and Broadcasting to a Special Assistant to the Prime Minster. Portfolios of Energy and Petroleum are likely to be taken back from Omar Ayub. However, the expected changes have not yet been finalised.

According to sources return of Shibli Faraz, Faisal Vawda and Usman Dar to the cabinet was also discussed in the meeting chaired by the prime minister, as it also deliberated on shuffle of advisers. Senator Faisal Javed Khan also might be given an important ministry. The prime minister is not happy with the performance of some ministers, so wants to introduce some new faces in his team.