Tue Mar 30, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

Entrepreneurs' training concludes

Lahore

Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

LAHORE:The International Labour Organisation (ILO) concluded training of entrepreneurs under its “Start and Improve Your Business Programme” (SIYB) Monday at APWA.

“We have started rolling out this programme in Pakistan starting from Lahore. We are grateful to the ILO-SIYB master trainer with whom we are conducting the training. We hope to train 1,000 entrepreneurs over the next six months,” an ILO statement issued to the press said.

The objective of training entrepreneurs was to generate viable business ideas, develop a bankable business plan and guide them to implement their ideas, enable entrepreneurs to start their own businesses, not just become self-employed but also create jobs for others. Job creations will in the long run lead to a good tax base.

The ILO has developed a business management programme for small and medium enterprises. The programme has three packages; generate business idea, start business and improve business. Minister for Women Development and Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Mal graced the occasion.

