PTI, PDM equally responsible for economic crisis: Siraj

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were equally responsible for plunging the country into economic crisis and adding to miseries of the masses.

“The corruption stories of PDM parties and PTI government having vested interests are identical and we feel no difference in their deeds,” Sirajul Haq said while addressing the JI activists and supporters coming from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He pointed out that few families and martial laws were responsible for miseries of masses, saying that time has come to get rid of status quo and its protectors like PDM and PTI and move towards an Islamic welfare state.

Sirajul Haq said the PDM parties and PTI were fighting each other for power.

Other JI leaders including naib ameers Liaquat Baloch and Mian Muhammad Aslam, Secretary General Amirul Azeem, Syed Arif Shirazi, Nasrullah Randhawa, Shamsur Rehman Swati and others also addressed the public meeting at Liaquat Bagh. The organisers of the event made exceptional arrangements to observe COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), while keeping four feet distance in chairs and providing masks and sanitizers to participants. The JI supporters who also include women carrying party’s flags chanted slogans while denouncing diplomatic and economic policies of the incumbent government.

Sirajul Haq observed that the PTI government had made life of common man miserable by increasing tariff of utility bills and with price hike of essential commodities. He also advised the NCOC head Asad Umar that instead of locking down the country, the government should facilitate masses in remaining safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that his party wanted uniform education system, justice in all fields and judicial system based on Islamic injunctions.

Sirajul Haq on the occasion maintained that the Pakistani nation and Kashmiris themselves would not allow restoration of any relations with India unless the core Kashmir issue is settled. Meanwhile, As part of its ongoing campaign for the rights of Karachi, the JI Karachi chapter on organised a huge rally on Shahra-e-Faisal, demanding for a strengthened local government system, a ‘correct’ population census, and resolution of basic civic issues being faced by the people of Karachi.