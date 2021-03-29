Police claim arresting murderers of Ajay Lalwani

KARACHI/SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have solved the murder case of slain journalist, Ajay Lalwani, and arrested four suspects and recovered the weapon used in the murder.

Journalist Lalwani was murdered in the Saleh Pat area of Sukkur on March 18, 2021 by some unknown assailants. On the other hand, the relatives of slain journalist showed their disappointment in police’s claim, demanding to arrest the mastermind and investigate the motive behind the murder.

Sukkur Police’s press release said four accused allegedly involved in the case have been arrested, while the weapon used in murder was also recovered from them. It added that accused persons, identified as Raza Shah and Jamil Shah, allegedly gave money to the accused, identified as Akbar Mangrio and Janib Mirani to kill Lalwani, and the police claimed that all the four accused have confessed to their crime.

Meanwhile, the journalist community, including the Sukkur Union of Journalists, Sindh Journalists Council and Sindh Sahafi Sangat, protested all over the province and demanded immediate arrest of killers. A rally was organised against the killing of Lalwani by the Sindh Journalists Alliance, which concluded at the Sukkur High Court. The protesters said the state has completely failed to protect the lives of journalists.

The protesters claimed that some politically-influential individuals as well as the police have been targeting the journalists, who have been trying to bring the truth before the people. The protesters also demanded a judicial investigation into the case.

Some sources revealed that the deceased journalist had written a story about alleged corruption in the construction of a public park in Sukkur.