Lyari university holds software exhibition

The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari’s (BBSUL) Faculty of Computing Sciences and Information Technology recently organised a one-day software exhibition at its Chakiwara campus in which final-year students of the varsity showcased their projects.

According to Dr Mazhar Ali Dootio, in-charge faculty of CS & IT, the exhibition was designed to provide an opportunity for the students and the industry professionals to meet together and for accessing state-of-the-art technologies and products in the IT sector.

He said the exhibition highlighted key technologies and trends in the areas of hardware, system integration telecoms, software and services, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and e-governance.

The BBSUL vice chancellor, Prof Dr Akhtar Baloch, said that in this digital era, countries could not achieve development goals without understanding and adopting modern technology, and such exhibitions helped motivate students and faculty members to work harder in the field of information technology and artificial intelligence. Prof Baloch added that the BBSUL was planning to establish a business incubation centre to facilitate research and develop IT and AI-based products.