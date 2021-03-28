CM wants CCTV cameras installed in forest checkposts

PESHAWAR: Terming the protection of forest and wildlife as one of the focused areas of the government, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the highups of Forest and Wildlife departments to take coordinated and concerted measures in this regard.

Chairing a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Board here, he also directed to start practical work on the installation of CCTV cameras in forest checkposts and strengthening the capacity of forest guards across the province.

The chief minister also directed the high-ups for result-oriented steps for setting up private sector game reserves in suitable places in the province aimed at preserving the unique and rich biodiversity of the province.

He also asked the officials to encourage private sector investment for the purpose. The meeting approved the constitution of a research committee of the board for research-oriented input to the department for the protection and enhancement of wildlife.

The meeting approved establishment of Wildlife and Biodiversity Fund and directed the quarters concerned to table the matter before the provincial cabinet for formal approval.

The chief minister underlined the participation of local communities to protect forest and wildlife and directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to engage local communities for the purpose.