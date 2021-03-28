In govt’s view, PDM is now dead: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said in the government’s view, the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was “dead” and now all parties of the alliance would be approached separately for reforms.

Talking to reporters here, Chaudhry was referring to the previous day’s election of Yousuf Raza Gilani, of the PPP, to the Senate opposition leader’s seat, which drew the ire of the PML-N. Government ministers have long predicted the “demise” of the PDM, with the likes of Sheikh Rashid, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill and others highlighting their differences.

Chaudhry said the manner in which the Senate elections were held was visible to all. Opposition parties could have “avoided humiliation” if they had accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for electoral reforms.

Chaudhry said now the “politics of resignations is over and the politics of reforms has started”. While criticising Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the minister said Pakistan would not operate “as per the wishes of Maryam Nawaz” and claimed that “Nawaz Sharif took all of his money to London”.

The federal minister further said the opposition parties should get over their “Imran-phobia” and focus on their “shortcomings”. “PML-N is a large political party, but it is now being led by children,” he added.