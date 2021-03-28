Rumour has it

Social media is riddled with rumours about the Covid-19 vaccine. It is quite shocking that many people still think that the virus does not exist. On the other hand, some people do acknowledge the sensitivity of the situation but aren’t ready to get themselves vaccinated. Conspiracy theories are doing rounds in the media, forcing people to believe all kind of absurd stories.

Now that the country is witnessing the third wave of the virus, it is the responsibility of people to help the government fight against the virus. For that, they should be ready to get vaccinated. In case we don’t contribute towards making the country’s vaccination programme a success, we will be responsible for the damage caused by the virus.

Danial Ahmad Khosa

Dera Ghazi Khan