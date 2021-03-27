2 accused in minor’s killing sent on physical remand

Rawalpindi : The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Ahmed Shahzad Gondal has approved a 4-day physical remand of two accused Babar Masi and Rana Adnan, allegedly involved in rape and murder a 9-year old girl. The court has sent the accused woman Aniqa involved in this offence to Adiala Jail on judicial remand on Friday.

The court has directed police to present all the accused again on March 30, 2021.

A nine-year-old girl Zainab was murdered after being sexually assaulted and later her body was recovered from the neighbouring house.

The Civil Lines Police Station registered a case against Babar Masi, Rana Adnan and Aniqa, allegedly involved in rape and murder of the girl.

According to police, nine-year-old Zainab went out of her house to buy something from a shop in Jhanda Chichi area. “The family got worried after the girl did not return for over an hour, leading them to search for her,” they said adding that later her body was found from a neighbouring house.

On the complaint of victim’s family, police started investigation and arrested a man from the neighbours and shifted him to the police station over suspicions of his involvement in the awful act. During the investigation the accused confessed the crime.

There were signs of torture on the body of the victim girl and was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem in order to ascertain the sexual abuse and other charges.

As per initial investigation, the minor was sexually assaulted before killing. The postmortem report will ascertain the cause of the death.