PPP cancels April 4 rally in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) cancelled all the gatherings including the public rally in Rawalpindi scheduled to be held on April 04 on the even on the martyrdom anniversary of the its founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the wake of third wave of COVID-19. According to the PPP, the party took this decision after the consultation with senior party leaders who advised the party to avoid large public gatherings in wake of coronavirus situation. The PPP directed its party workers to hold Quran Khwani following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the district level.

Beside the party leaders, Health Department of Sindh also advised the PPP to postpone the public rally in Rawalpindi as positivity ratio of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi is 17 percent and Sindh has a positivity ratio of 2 percent.