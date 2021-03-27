SP suspends constable for asking question from minister

PESHAWAR: A police constable was suspended for asking a question from a provincial minister during the walk.

It was learnt that SP Headquarters Peshawar suspended Nazim, a constable, for asking a question from Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai regarding housing schemes during the walk at a local park.

The minister conveyed it to the officers who immediately suspended the constable.

The senior police officers said the constable should have focused on his duties instead of asking questions from the minister.

Some reported the constable as a traffic warden but the traffic police officials said he was working in another unit.

Many on social media and media criticised the suspension of a cop for merely asking a question from the minister.