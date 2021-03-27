MPAs pledge to fight violence against women

Lahore:The members of Punjab Assembly have pledged to further strengthen the implementation and oversight of pro-women laws, including The Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act 2016, to end all forms of discriminations and violence against women in the province.

These pledges were made during a briefing session with parliamentarians jointly arranged by AwazCDS Pakistan and Search for Justice in collaboration with Punjab Women Protection Authority.

The session was attended by prominent members of Punjab Assembly and representatives of relevant civil society organisations with a view to synergising efforts to end gender-based violence against women and young girls.

Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming Uzma Kardar said the government was committed to ensuring women’s full and effective participation for leadership at all levels of decision making in political, economic and public life, which would lead towards ending the cycle of gender-based violence. Ziaur Rehman, chief executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan emphasised that if an improvement and compliance of laws was desired, the relevant institutions and enforcement bodies needed to be strengthened. Iftikhar Mubarik, executive director, Search for Justice, appreciated the proactive role of parliament in enactment of women and child friendly legislation, particularly in the last 10 years.