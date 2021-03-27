PTI MPA to table education reform bill in Sindh Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly member Shehzad Qureshi has warned private school owners to stop blackmailing parents in the worst conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has assured the affected parents that he would soon table bill in the Sindh Assembly to protect them from school owners’ exploitation. He expressed these views during a meeting with Nadeem Mirza, the Student Parents Association chairman. Concerned parents said in the meeting that owners were demanding excess fees in the name of re-admission.

Meanwhile, Qureshi condemned violent action against teachers protesting outside the assembly and demanded of the Sindh government to arrive at a long-term solution to the problems of the teachers.

The PTI MPA in a tweet also condemned the arrest of party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. He said he could not understand what was the reason for charging Sheikh with terrorism. The He also asked for special prayers for the recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The PTI MPA also arranged a NADRA van at the request of the residents of the area and played an important role in the construction of the main road and footpaths in his constituency.