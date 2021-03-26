Qureshi hopeful of Biden admin role in solving Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday hoped that the incumbent US administration would play an effective role for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as well as restoration of peace in the region. In a meeting with US Democratic Party leader Tahir Javed here, he said the people holding key positions in the Joe Biden administration had acquaintance about Pakistan and regional matters, according to a foreign ministry press release.

The Democratic Party leader also said the incumbent US administration was concerned about the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The meeting focused on the Pak-US bilateral relations, economic diplomacy and other matters of mutual interest.

FM Qureshi congratulated Tahir Javed over being conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his services for strengthening the Pak-US ties.

He said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the US as both the countries were allies in the efforts for regional peace, including the Afghan peace process.

He told the Democratic Party leader that the incumbent Pakistan government was specially focused on the geo-economic priorities. Qureshi said the Pakistan government was extending e-visa and other facilities to attract the foreign investors. The US companies should also take advantage of the incentives being offered by the government and invest in Pakistan’s multiple sectors, he added.

The meeting also discussed the matters related to the Pakistani diaspora in the US.

Tahir Javed thanked the foreign minister and assured him of his continuous efforts for strengthening the Pak-US economic cooperation.