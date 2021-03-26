SHC directs forest land vacated from encroachers

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur, directed the forest department and police to arrest and produce a land grabber of forest lands from Tando Allahyar.

Hearing a constitutional petition on retrieval of forest lands from the grabbers here on Thursday, the chief conservator of Forest Department submitted a report, saying Sarfaraz Nizamani of Tando Allahyar is obstructing their efforts to retrieve the forest land from his illegal possession. He said the forest is also being used as hideouts by dacoits and the department staff feels insecure in getting the forest land vacated.

The SHC bench directed the chief conservator of Forest Department to take assistance from the Rangers for retrieving the forest land. The court adjourned the case for April 14 and ordered the Forest Department to enlist Rangers’ help to arrest Sarfaraz Nizamani and produce him in the court on the next hearing.