Amreli Steels Celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day at Amreli Steels Circle Karachi

Karachi: Amreli Steels, Pakistan’s Largest Selling Brand of Steel Bars, celebrated Pakistan Resolution Day at Amreli Steels Circle near Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi by recreating Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s presidential address from 23rd March 1940.

The sketches of Quaid-e-Azam made from Amreli Steels rebars came to life through Projection Mapping Technology to deliver a truncated version of his original address. There was a lightshow and fireworks following the speech. The entire event was also streamed live on Amreli Steels’ official Facebook page.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer of Amreli Steels, Mr. Hadi Akberali said that “Amreli Steels has always resolved to strengthen the economy and society by producing the best quality steel, creating equal opportunities for over 1300 people that are part of our team, and contributing to society in numerous ways. One of our contributions is this Amreli Steels Circle with the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam that has been made with steel bars. It is here to remind us of the values from which our great country was born – equality, tolerance, peace and progress. Our nation was born through sacrifice and our independence changed the map of the world. Now, it is only through economic progress that we can become one of the leading nations of the world.”***