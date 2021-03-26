Pak cabbie dies in carjacking bid in US

WASHINGTON: The family of a Virginia man who was allegedly carjacked on Tuesday in Southeast D.C. calls his loss immeasurable.

The Metropolitan Police Department (D.C. Police) says Muhammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, died after two teenagers assaulted him with a Taser while trying to carjack him, and he was killed due to a crash that followed.

A 13-year-old from Southeast D.C. and a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland, have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking in connection to the crime, reports the international media. Anwar loved ones said he was the provider for his family. They say the UberEats driver, who immigrated to the United States from Pakistan, leaves behind a wife, three adult children, and four grandchildren.

“The family is devastated by this senseless crime. Mohammad Anwar was a father, a grandfather, a husband, a brother, and uncle beloved by many here in the United States and in Pakistan, his birth country," said Anwar's family in a statement.

"He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the United States in 2014, working tirelessly to build a better life for himself and his family. He chose happiness each day and it was infectious. The loss felt by his death is immeasurable and he is missed tremendously by family and friends.” A GoFundMe page has also been set up to assist Anwar’s family with its loss of income. The page also says some funds will also be used to organize a traditional Islamic funeral in his memory.

In less than six hours, the page has raised more than $36,000 for Anwar's family. The defendants in the case appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. The prosecution shared witness video of the alleged carjacking.

Prosecutors claimed Anwar encountered the girls as they were trying to steal his Honda Accord. They said Anwar became wedged between a car door and the driver’s seat as the two teenagers, who were inside the car, set the gear into drive.

Court officials say the car then sped down Van Street SE as Anwar was hanging from it. They said the car then hit something, causing the door to swing back and hit Anwar. They said the car then turned right onto N Street SE. The video showed that Anwar flying from the car before it would ultimately crash into two parked cars.

The court concluded that both teens acted together while committing the crime. DC Police say the teens also assaulted Anwar with a Taser during the incident. A judge concluded the teens present a substantial risk to persons and property and are also a potential flight risk. The judge ordered that they remained detained until their next hearing on March 31.