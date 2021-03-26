Railways employees protest proposed privatisation

PESHAWAR: The employees staged a demonstration against the proposed privatisation of the Pakistan Railways on Thursday.

Led by Abu Saeed Jaffri, the central chief organiser of the Employees Association, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands. Terming the privatisation of Pakistan Railways as an injustice to them, they vowed to resist the move.

They said the employees had not been getting their perks and privileges for the last two and half years. The employees, they said, were being treated as slaves and the retired employees were not being given their rights. They asked the government to stop privatisation of the entity, otherwise, they would launch a country-wide protest movement.