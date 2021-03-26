Anti-adulteration campaign Milk shops raided

NOWSHERA: Raids were conducted Thursday on several milk shops in Nowshera Kalaan and Cantt areas as the anti-adulteration drive continued under the special directives of Adviser to Chief Minister for Food, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rahman Khattak, on the third consecutive day.

The mobile laboratory technical experts from the Livestock Department, Peshawar, accompanied the official.

During the daylong operation, samples were drawn and analyzed on the spot during which various forms of adulteration were confirmed.

District Food Controller Sher Fayaz Khan, who is also the District Price and Food Control Magistrate, said that actions against the violators were taken after fulfilling all legal formalities.

The accused will be produced in the court of the District Food Controller on Friday for further actions.