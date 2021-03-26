Hamza grabs lead on first day of Rashid D Habib Golf

KARACHI: Hamza Amin took the lead on the first day of 10th Rashid D Habib Golf at Karachi Golf Club on Thursday.

Hamza of Karachi Golf Club topped first day’s leaderboard and carded 5 under.

Taimoor Khan, Aashiq Hussain, Raza Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Waheed Baloch and Muhammad Munir are following him with 69 under 3.

Pakistan No 1 M Shabbir is trailing behind with score of 71 one under par. Matloob Ahmed, defending champion for the last two years, is holding 10th position with 70 two under par.

A total of 102 national golfers are participating in the event.