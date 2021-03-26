Historians asked to guide youths to realise objective of Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has asked the historians to guide the nation for the development of the country so that the objectives of establishment of Pakistan could be achieved.

He was addressing an online seminar on “Lahore Resolution and its Regional Perspective” organised by PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies in connection with the celebrations of Pakistan Day.

PU Department of History Chairman Dr Mahboob Hussain, Pakistan Study Centre Director University of Peshawar Prof Dr Fakharul Islam, Chairperson Department of History AIOU Prof Dr Samina Awan, Chairman Department of History BZU Multan Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Department of History, Karachi University‘s Dr Moeez Khan, Chairman Department of History Dr Kaleemullah, Chairman Department of History GCU Faisalabad Dr Rizwanullah Kokab and MPhil/PhD scholars from various universities of Pakistan participated in the seminar.

Prof Niaz Ahmed further said that it was the duty of the historians to guide young generation in historical perspective so that they could contribute towards prosperity of Pakistan keeping in view our glorious past.

He said that Pakistan was full of human and natural resources and it had the potential to become a great country of the world. Dr Fakharul Islam highlighted the active role of the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the establishment of Pakistan.

He said that Sardar Aurangzeb participated in Lahore Resolution with 800-member delegation and the people of the province were ready to give any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan. Dr Muhammad Shafiq said that the Muslims of the sub-continent lacked unity and direction at that time and the Lahore Resolution resolved this problem.

Dr Samina said that the objective of commemorating Pakistan Day was to explain its message to the young generations. Dr Moeez Khan highlighted the role of the people of Sindh in the establishment of separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. Dr Kaleemullah said that Qazi Muhammad Esa of Balochistan endorsed Lahore Resolution and activated Muslim League in Balochistan.

He said that unfortunately we were not pursuing various goals set which we must have followed after the establishment of Pakistan. The conference recommended that principles of equality, freedom of speech, decision making based on consensus amongst the various communities of the nation through dialogue, devolution of power to the people through best

democratic practices, freedom of practicing religion must be implemented in letter and spirit according to the actual demands of our leaders who led the freedom movement and carved an

independent land for us by pursuing these principles.