CS directs implementation of corona SOPs in govt offices

LAHORE: The Punjab chief secretary on Thursday issued directions to the officers concerned for strict implementation of the SOPs prepared for prevention of coronavirus in all government offices, including Civil Secretariat.

The CS issued the instructions during a briefing by the Services Secretary and Welfare Additional Secretary at Civil Secretariat. The chief secretary directed the Services Secretary to expedite the process of departmental promotions of officers and employees and hold regular meetings of the selection boards for the purpose. The CS directed the Welfare Additional Secretary to ensure implementation of all precautions, including use of face masks and maintaining social distance, in the offices. He asserted that nothing was more important than the lives of people.

He also issued instructions to improve sanitation arrangements in Civil Secretariat. The Services Secretary and Welfare Additional Secretary gave detailed briefing on the cases of departmental promotions and arrangements for prevention from coronavirus, respectively, at Civil Secretariat.

Farewell grant: Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari Irum Bukhari has directed that the farewell grant should be paid to the retiring employees at the time of retirement. The retired employees had to wait for years for the grant but now the farewell grant would be paid at the time of retirement instead of after retirement, said the additional chief secretary while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Benevolent Fund Board here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Benevolent Fund secretary, financial adviser and the representatives of PITB.

The meeting reviewed the rules for Benevolent Fund grants for officers and officials. The department briefed the additional chief secretary on the mechanism of farewell grant, death in service, scholarship and marriage grants.

The law would be amended for the purpose, she added. The retired employees were eligible to apply for farewell grant within three years after retirement according to the existing law. After the amendment to the law the employees will be able to apply for a farewell grant one year before retirement. The additional chief secretary also directed the department to collect the data of the employees retiring in the current year to put the good initiative into practice.

Irum Bukhari said that an online system would be introduced soon to save the retired employees from hassle and the applications will be accepted online by the end of April. The Benevolent Fund will be linked to other institutions through automation. With the introduction of the online portal, a focal person will be appointed in all districts and government departments which will be authorised to process applications and would be accountable to the authority in case of negligence. The Benevolent Fund will send the applications received online to the department concerned after scrutiny. Digitization of the institution would promote transparency and openness, she said.