Malik asks people to follow SOPs to combat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Senator A Rehman Malik on Sunday urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs to combat the third wave of deadly pandemic.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from coronavirus.

Rehman Malik said that the third wave of coronavirus had spread not only in Pakistan but all over the world and unfortunately the increase in positive cases of coronavirus was due to carelessness as SOPs and precautionary measures to control its rapid spread are not followed strictly.

"I had earlier said that the third wave of coronavirus could be more fatal than earlier two waves as I had warned in my book on COVID and also in my articles that the second

and third waves of coronavirus will prove more fatal,” he said in a statement on Sunday. He said that the new UK strain of COVID-19 is spreading in Pakistan at the moment that can remain active in the air for 24 hours.

He said that this mutated strain is many times more deadly and active than other types of coronavirus and have hit many countries across the world. He urged that the only way to combat the pandemic is to follow the SOPs.

He also urged the government to expedite the vaccination that every citizen of the country could be vaccinated. He prayed for all those who are currently suffering from coronavirus.