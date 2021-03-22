Governor inaugurates livestock expo

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday inaugurated three-day Dairy Agriculture Livestock Farmers Association (DALFA) Cattle Show 2021 at the Expo Centre. The expo is aimed at highlighting investment opportunities in the dairy, livestock and agriculture sectors in Pakistan.

The show, which is a joint venture of the DALFA and Badr Expo Solutions is featuring high-breed cattle, birds and domestic animals. The expo also includes a variety of events and features, including a cattle beauty contest, flower show, pet contest, ostrich farm and a variety of fish.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the governor said such shows encouraged the animal breeders to produce the best quality animals. He asked people at the ceremony to play their role in meeting growing nutritional requirements of the country.

Ismail maintained that the global economy was under pressure due to the coronavirus and every industry was facing challenges, but the demand for good and healthy food had increased significantly.

DALFA Chief Patron Haris Ali Mithani said more than 200 companies had set up stalls at the show, including those related to dairy, poultry, fisheries, technology, food, medicine and livestock sectors. He explained that financial institutions were also taking part in the show to provide farmers information on government schemes and banking products for raising funds.