close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

Prisoner commits ‘suicide’ at Mardan jail

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

MARDAN: A 35-year-old prisoner allegedly committed suicide in central jail here on Saturday, sources said.

The sources said that the accused Mohammad Islam belonging to Mian Khan Sangao area of Mardan had been arrested on charges of possessing drugs.

The accused has been in jail for the last three years and was facing trial.

The accused was reportedly suffering from a mental disease and had been admitted to the mental ward. The accused allegedly hanged himself with the help of a shawl after the Fajr prayers, the sources said.

The body of the accused was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Latest News

More From Pakistan