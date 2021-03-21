Prisoner commits ‘suicide’ at Mardan jail

MARDAN: A 35-year-old prisoner allegedly committed suicide in central jail here on Saturday, sources said.

The sources said that the accused Mohammad Islam belonging to Mian Khan Sangao area of Mardan had been arrested on charges of possessing drugs.

The accused has been in jail for the last three years and was facing trial.

The accused was reportedly suffering from a mental disease and had been admitted to the mental ward. The accused allegedly hanged himself with the help of a shawl after the Fajr prayers, the sources said.

The body of the accused was shifted to hospital for autopsy.