Khaqan Abbasi meets Bilawal

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has sought support from the Pakistan People's Party for its candidate, Miftah Ismail, who is contesting the upcoming by-election in Karachi in the National Assembly constituency NA-249.

To this effect PML-N’s central leader and former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, visited the Bilawal House and met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail.