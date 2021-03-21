close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

Khaqan Abbasi meets Bilawal

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has sought support from the Pakistan People's Party for its candidate, Miftah Ismail, who is contesting the upcoming by-election in Karachi in the National Assembly constituency NA-249.

To this effect PML-N’s central leader and former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, visited the Bilawal House and met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail.

Latest News

More From Top Story