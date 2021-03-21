Highest number of cases from twin cities since advent of COVID-19

Rawalpindi: As many as 935 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours setting a new record for the highest number of cases reported from the twin cities in a single day since the disease hit Pakistan last year.

It is worth mentioning here that in the last one year, there have never been reported over 875 patients in a day from the twin cities. It is for the first time in the history of COVID outbreak that over 900 patients have been tested positive from the region in a day while the virus has

claimed another nine lives from the region in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that almost every fourth patient reported positive for COVID-19 from the country in the last 24 hours is a resident of either ICT or Rawalpindi and every fifth death caused by the illness in the country in the last 24 hours has been reported from the twin cities making the region the worst hit by the third wave of the outbreak.

A total of 3,876 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the country in the last 24 hours of which 935 are residents of the twin cities while of a total of 42 deaths reported on Saturday due to the illness from all across the country, nine were from ICT and Rawalpindi.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ that the weekly positivity rate has jumped to 8.76 per cent in the last week from the previous week’s rate recorded as 5.03 per cent. It is important that the positivity rate recorded on Saturday turned out to be 12.5 per cent, said the DHO.

Confirmation of 935 new cases from the region in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 65,432 of which 1,228 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

According to details, the virus claimed three more lives from the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 539 while confirmation of 747 new cases from the federal capital took the tally to 50843. To date, a total of 45,161 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease got to 5,143 after addition of 559 active cases on Saturday.

On the other hand, as many as six patients from 43 years of age to 72 years died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 689. Another 188 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 14,589 of which 12,763 have recovered while the number of active cases in the district has reached 1,137.

On Saturday, as many as 77 patients were hospitalised in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,060.