Family files petition against alleged police encounter

SUKKUR: The family of a deceased victim has filed a petition at the District and Sessions Court, Jamshoro, pleading to register an FIR against an alleged police encounter in Sukkur, in which a student of the Sindh University was killed.

Ghulam Nabi Jatoi, brother of the victim, filed the petition on Friday, in which he maintained that the police had arrested his brother from the international hostel of Sindh University, Jamshoro, and killed him in a fake encounter after they failed to meet the demand of the police to provide Rs5 million as bribe money. He requested the court to order the police to register a murder FIR of his deceased brother against SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Sammo, DSP Jamshoro and nine other police personnel. The court issued notices to the parties to submit their replies on March 27. Meanwhile, Jatoi also wrote letters to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Sindh High Court for taking Suo motu notice against the killing of his innocent brother in a fake encounter by the Sukkur Police.