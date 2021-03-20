40 more injured by stray dogs across Sindh

SUKKUR: In a rather sudden upsurge, as many as 40 more people, including children, were attacked and injured by stray dogs across Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Ratodero, Larkana, Thatta and Nawabshah during 24 hours.

According to the Civil Hospital administration, 13 people were injured by stray dogs in Hyderabad, three in Jamshoro, while four people were brought to the hospital in Ratodero during the last 24 hours. According to the Civil Hospital, Larkana, they received eight injured men, while six were brought to a hospital in Thatta, and six in Nawabshah. In Dadu, a more serious attack was reported where a child Ramzan Chandio was brought to hospital with serious face injuries and the doctors feared Chandio’s eyes may have been damaged. On Thursday, the SHC suspended two MPs, PPP’s Faryal Talpur, sister of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and Asad Sikandar after months-long repeated warnings to the relevant government departments to gear up to take action against the menace and piling up of garbage that breeds the stray dogs. Following the drastic action, the Sindh government woke up from proverbial slumber and at least in Karachi posters were reportedly put up with numbers of the area local government depts, informing the residents of phone numbers to convey sighting of stray dogs. Furthermore, following the SHC warnings to health department, at least 23 people were injected with anti-rabies injections in Sukkur.