Chinese company signs MoU with COMSATS

Islamabad : COMSATS University Islamabad and China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) DASU Hydropower Management signed a memorandum of understanding at the Islamabad Campus. Officials of CGGC DASU Hydropower Management led by Tan Bixuan Project Manager and senior management officials from CUI led by Prof. Muhammad Tabassaum Afzal participated in the signing ceremony.

While speaking at the occasion Prof. Afzal said that China Pak relations have stood the test of time. He said that CUI will contribute towards capacity building of CGGC DASU Hydropower Management manpower and engage in field of electrical engineering, communication engineering, prefabricated housing construction, light energy saving engineering etc.

Tan Bixuan, Project Manager CGGC DASU Hydropower Management said that the MoU is the first step of a long journey and that his company would like to see tangible achievements facilitated by this MoU. He said that cooperation with universities in Pakistan will strengthen the academic linkages between China and Pakistan.

Bixuan said that CGGC will establish Project based Technology Transformation Centre (PTTRC) for CUI and will bear its operational costs. Furthermore CGGC will allow COMSATS University graduates to do field and on the job internship and trainings. Prof. Dr. Shamsul Qamar, Acting Registrar CUI and Tan Bixuan Project Manager CGGC DASU Hydropower Management signed the MoU document. Later Tan Bixuan Project Manager CGGC DASU Hydropower Management presented a masks and sanitizers as a token of corporate social responsibility to Rector CUI.

A tree was planted by Tan Bixuan and Prof. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI which was named as Pak China Friendship Tree. Senior executives from Bank of China, Islamabad, HIKVision and Heroboss Technologies as well as Chairs and Heads of Departments of International Office, CUI China Study Centre, Planning and Development, Electrical Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Management Sciences of CUI were also present at the occasion.