NDMA gets machinery to fight locusts

Islamabad: The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) handed over the latest technology ULV vehicle-mounted and man-mounted machines along with pesticides to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fight locust attacks in Pakistan.

Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam thanked the Turkish government and nation for the act of generosity and said the Pakistani government was working for modernising the agriculture sector in the country. "These machines will upgrade the agricultural technology," he said. The NDMA chief and Turkish ambassador were also present on the occasion.