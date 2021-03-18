Official visits Mardan police lines

MARDAN: The newly posted Regional Police Officer Yaseen Farooq visited the police lines on Wednesday following he assumed charge of the office.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, DSP-headquarters Gul Shed and other officers accompanied the RPO, who laid floral wreath on the martyrs’ memorial and also received a welcome salute from a police contingent.

Farooq visited various offices, mess, residential block, and other sections of the police lines. He also inspected the control room of the cameras installed at police stations and the safe city project.

During his visit to the Police Hospital set up for the serving cops as well as the families of the police martyrs in Mardan, he met the staff and patients there. Later, a sapling was planted under the tree plantation campaign of Maran Police.