PTI leader accused of occupying plot of land in Mardan locality

MARDAN: Dozens of residents here on Wednesday staged a protest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader for allegedly occupying a plot of land.

The protesters chanted slogans against the PTI local leader and demanded action against the district public prosecutor for allegedly conducting a wrong inquiry.

The protesters had gathered outside Mardan Press Club, demanding action against the official in question. Later speaking at a press conference, one Wali Mohammad said he had purchased a 12-marla plot at Dahli mohallah eight years ago.

He added that a local PTI leader Mohammad Riaz Khan had occupied it and built a house on the piece of land.

He added he submitted an application to the local police for registering a case against him. He added the police prepared a case and

sent it to the district public prosecutor for his opinion.

Wali Mohammad alleged the PTI leader submitted a transferred

deed (registry) of eight marla plots transferred in 1999 in the same katta.

He added the PTI leader had constructed a house on the land and was currently living there.

He added the PTI leader influenced the district public prosecutor, who stated in his opinion that the case was of civil nature therefore the complaint should submit a case in the local court.

He asked the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to take action against the district public prosecutor and provide him justice by helping to reclaim his property.