Hazara police sign MoU with diagnostic lab

ABBOTTABAD: Memorandum of understanding has been signed by Hazara police with Chughtai Diagnostic Laboratories Pakistan here on Wednesday for providing special discount on all medical and diagnostic facilities for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range, Mirwais Niaz signed the agreement. According to the agreement, affordable medical facilities will be provided to the employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in private medical institutions by Chughtai Lab Pakistan.

A delegation of representatives of Chughtai Laboratories, led by General Manager Syed Zawar Hussain Shah, met with DIG Hazara and discussed the importance of providing medical facilities to police personnel from any branch of Chughtai Lab across Pakistan.

Matters were discussed and an agreement was signed under which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will provide complete data of all its employees to them after which they will provide Family Blue Card to the police personnel.

Under this agreement, police personnel will be given lab. 25percent discount on investigation, 20pc discount on medical consultant fee, 15pc discount on radiology services, 10pc discount on home care service and purchase of medicines, besides special reward for the needy and deserving police employee.