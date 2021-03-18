Pakistan squad for African tour tests positive for Covid: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that a player named in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming series in South Africa and Zimbabwe has tested positive for coronavirus.

“A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player,” said the PCB in a statement. The PCB did not identify the player who tested positive.

The cricket board said barring the player that tested positive, the rest of the squad has been asked to assemble in Lahore on Thursday for the training camp. The camp will begin from Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The PCB said that the player who tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. “If he tests negative, only then will he be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested,” said the PCB regarding the tested player’s path to join the squad.

Pakistan team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium on the 19th. Photographers and TV news channels will be allowed to cover the training session from the Far End building.

On the 21st, a squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 11:30am. On the 25th, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold pre-departure virtual media conference. The time will be confirmed closer to the date. The team will depart for South Africa.