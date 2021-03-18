Islamabad: Practicing, protecting and respecting human rights is the matter of great importance in 21st century, concluded a group of panelists in a debate on ‘Protection of Human Rights in 21st century’, the event organised by Law department of The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), in Bahria Springs Campus, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

The event was presided by Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram khan, whereas eminent personalities from the legal fraternity including Ahmed Raza Qasoori, Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chohan, Justice Dr. Sajid Qureshi, Hassan Raza Pasha (member Pakistan bar Council), Qausin Faisal Mufti and Afshan Ghanzanfar formed the panel for an extensive discussion on violation and concerns on human rights.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan spoke in detail on Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir and how global powers have failed to materialize international agreements on the said matter so far, causing some of world’s biggest transgressions on human rights.

The panelists also spoke elaborately on respecting human rights on societal as well as on individual level and what means can be used to educate masses to stop infringement of human rights.

Anna Faisal, executive director, TMUC, highlighted the importance of building tolerance and patience and nurture the basic principles of humanity among our youth using teaching, learning and classrooms as a tool.

The panel discussion was moderated by Barrister Qamar Sabzwari (member Islamabad Bar Council).