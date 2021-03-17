Man gets death sentence on woman’s murder

SUKKUR: The Additional Sessions Judge of the Model Court, Thari Mirwah, district Khairpur, on Tuesday awarded death sentence to an accused of a murder. Reports said the accused, Shafiqat alias Jani Rajpur, was sentenced to death and his alleged accomplice, Abdul Kareem, was fined Rs1.2 million after being proven guilty of the murder of a woman, identified as Rabail, in the limits of Thari Mirwah in 2020.