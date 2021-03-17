Man gets death sentence on woman’s murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Additional Sessions Judge of the Model Court, Thari Mirwah, district Khairpur, on Tuesday awarded death sentence to an accused of a murder. Reports said the accused, Shafiqat alias Jani Rajpur, was sentenced to death and his alleged accomplice, Abdul Kareem, was fined Rs1.2 million after being proven guilty of the murder of a woman, identified as Rabail, in the limits of Thari Mirwah in 2020.