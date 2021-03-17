Senior Parliamentarians Council’s maiden meeting on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened the maiden meeting of Senior Parliamentarians Council in Parliament House on March 22.

The meeting of the Council will be held under the convenership of Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam. The Senior Parliamentarians Council will consider the incident of alleged misbehaviour with members of the National Assembly in front of the Parliament House on March 6.

In this connection, letters have been sent by the National Assembly Secretariat to the members of the Council belonging to the treasury and the opposition parties. The Senior Parliamentarians Council was set up on March 10, 2021 in the wake of the alleged misbehaviour with the MNAs in front of the Parliament House. The Speaker soon after its formation had referred the matter to the Council. The Council will carry out its duties under the 9-point ToRs.

As per ToRs, the Council will be responsible for promoting parliamentary traditions based on mutual respect, rather than political affiliation. It will also be part of the Council’s responsibility to encourage young members of parliament for the first time to better understand parliamentary matters.