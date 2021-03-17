PAF chief calls on COAS, DG ISI

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan made a farewell call on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The air chief marshal also paid a farewell call on ISI DG Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on Tuesday.

The COAS thanked the CAS for his services to the nation during an illustrious career. General Bajwa also appreciated the dynamic leadership and professionalism of Mujahid Anwar Khan displayed during operation “Swift Retort” and critical support rendered in fight against terrorism. "Because of his immense efforts and quality leadership, Pakistan Air Force today is a force second to none," the COAS said. Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the CAS was presented a guard of honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a farewell call on Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed on Tuesday.

The DG ISI thanked the air chief for his contribution in enhancing the professional capability of PAF during his illustrious career. The CAS also appreciated the ISI's performance in guarding and furthering national interests.