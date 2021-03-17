Mardan varsity students protest killing of fellow

MARDAN: Dozens of students from Abdul Wali Khan University staged a protest demonstration here on Tuesday against the killing of a student of the Political Science Department.

The protesting students had gathered outside the Mardan Press Club to protest against the killing of a 6th semester student of the Political Science Department.

The students urged the government to arrest the accused forthwith.

The protest rally was led by the 6th semester students of the Political Science Department, including Tariq Jamil, Mohammad Kashif, Muzaffar Shah, Abbas Khan, Saeed Khan and Hamza Nagyal. Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said that unidentified gunmen shot dead Owais on 12 March at 9pm he was walking along with two other fellows at Maqam Chowk.

They recalled that Owais was talented and intelligent, demanding the chief minister and the inspector general of police (IGP) to

help bring the perpetrators to justice. They warned that they would be compelled to start holding protest rallies if the police failed to arrest the accused within one week.