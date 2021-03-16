Eggs, ink thrown at Gill on visit to LHC

LAHORE: Some individuals, purportedly supporters of PML-N, on Monday threw eggs and ink at Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill when he arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In addition to personnel of police, the lawyers and supporters of PTI also accompanied Shahbaz Gill when he came to the court with an umbrella as if he was already aware of the possible attack on him. The security on the court’s premises was also put on high alert before the arrival of the special assistant.

Firstly, one of the attackers, reportedly the workers of PML-N, hurled eggs at Gill, however, the special assistant remained safe due to the umbrella. In a second and successful attempt, another person threw black ink on the face of Gill.

The lawyers and supporters of the PTI caught the men and gave them a good thrashing till the police took them into custody. The arrested persons were later shifted to police station. On his way to the courtroom, Gill told the reporters that he being the soldier of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not reciprocate such violent acts but respond with politics.

However, during a post hearing media talk, Gill said he was a son of Jatts and would retaliate with more force. He also mocked Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, the court adjourned hearing of the case till March 30 for arguments of the lawyers. Tahir Mobeen and two Turkish citizens-- Cemil Senocak and Yemen Yemenoglu had filed the petition.

The police registered an FIR on Jan 13, 2021 on the complaint of Gill against the petitioners under section 419, 420, 468 and 471 of Pakistan Penal Code. The petitioners contended that the SAPM used his political position to get the fabricated case registered against them.

A criminal complaint under defamation charge is also pending against Gill by M/s Platform Turizm Tasimacilik, a subsidiary of Al-Bayrak Group of companies. The company sought action against the prime minister’s special assistant under Section 499 and 500 of Pakistan Penal Code for levelling false allegations against it.

While talking to the media, Gill described the incident as hooliganism and said the opposition had actually thrown the ink of their own black deeds on him.

"I am fine. Neither will we return a slap with 10 more, nor will we abuse them in response," he said, making an indirect reference to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's statement, in which she had said the PML-N will "return every slap with 10 of our own" after some of the party's senior leaders scuffled with ordinary PTI supporters earlier this month.

"Please go and tell Maryam Nawaz that I am not scared," Gill said, stating that he had been warned by multiple sources that the attack had been planned in advance.

The attack was condemned by the federal ministers and PTI leaders. Senator Faisal Vawda said on Twitter that attack on Gill proves that they (PML-N) always remain obsessed with him. He said the cries of the corrupt is the success of Gill.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said tension will increase with such incidents. He said the black deeds cannot be erased by throwing black ink. Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the gang of robbers can go to any extent for NRO.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the incident reflects the thinking based on violence. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri said political differences aside, but such unethical incidents are intolerable.

Adviser to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said those who threw eggs and ink on Shahbaz Gill have perhaps forgotten that their leaders appear in courts every week. Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar said the attack on Gill was planned, as was the statement of Javed Latif.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari condemned the attack on Shahbaz Gill and said the PML-N was not in favour of such politics at all and always discouraged it.

“I wished Shahbaz Gill would have condemned his party workers when Musaddik Malik, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb were insulted,” she said, adding such politics could not have been imagined in country before 2013.