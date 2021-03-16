Robbers kill woman, daughter on resistance

LAHORE: A woman and her daughter were murdered by robbers on resistance during a robbery in Kahna here on Monday.

Police removed the bodies to morgue. Dilawar, a rickshaw driver, was returning home in Hayer with his wife Ayesha Bibi, daughters Maheen, Aafia, Falak Bibi and son Haris after attending a marriage ceremony. As they reached near Suay Asal, two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted them and tried to loot valuables from them at gunpoint. They looted Rs18,000 from them. When the robbers tried to snatch earrings from Ayesha Bibi, she offered resistance. Upon which, robbers started firing and killed Ayesha and her daughter.

BURGLARS ARRESTED: Two suspected burglars were arrested by Sadar division police. The suspects have been identified as Imran Ali and Gulfam Ali. Police recovered four mobile-phones, motorcycle, cash and weapons. Police said many cases have been traced against them in various parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Lohari Gate police arrested four drug dealers. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ali Abbass, Waseem, Ali Hassan and Haider. Police recovered charas, illegal weapons and kites. Cases have been registered against them. Three members of a bike-snatching gang have been arrested by Qila Gujjar Singh. The suspects have been identified as Asghar, Jamshed and Hassan. Police recovered four bikes, two pistols and mobile phones.

Kite flyers held: Lahore Police (Operations Wing) has issued its performance report regarding its action against violations of Kite Flying Act in the city during the ongoing month of March. Lahore Police arrested as many as 676 accused and 659 FIRs were registered against them during this month. Police recovered more than 24 thousand kites, 418 pellets, 376 merchandise and 180 strings from kite makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown.

This was disclosed by DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani while issuing directions to the Police officers and officials to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. He directed all the officers to take strict and indiscriminate action against the kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers. Sajid Kiani said that drone technology has also been used to capture kite-flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Parents should play their vital role to discourage their children to involve in this dangerous activity of kite flying.